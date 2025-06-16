Photos: Two Manhattan Court Officers Stabbed In Attack At Criminal Courthouse, Officials Say

The attack unfolded shortly before 9:45 a.m. in the south lobby of the courthouse at 100 Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.

Photos of the attack were captured by the NY Post, who identified the assailant as Jonathan Wohl, 37, of Queens. Officials did not immediately confirm his name to Daily Voice.

Preliminary information indicates that at least two officers suffered stab and slash wounds during the assault, which appeared to be a targeted attack on security personnel stationed at the courthouse, said Al Baker, spokesperson for the New York State Office of Court Administration.

Several Court Officers immediately rushed in, subdued the assailant near a bank of magnetometers, disarmed him, and took him into custody.

The assaults were captured on surveillance video, and a criminal investigation is underway by the New York State Unified Court System in collaboration with law enforcement partners, according to Baker.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.