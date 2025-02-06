Philadelphia Plane Crash Leaves Resident Homeless, GoFundMe Launched

CJ’s Story: Starting Over After Losing Everything

CJ had just finished work when he learned the devastating news—his home had been destroyed in the fiery plane crash that claimed multiple lives and impacted 343 homes in the neighborhood.

“As a single male with no family or support in the area, I find myself completely lost and homeless,” CJ shared on his GoFundMe campaign. “Everything I built over the years has been taken from me in an instant, leaving me with nothing but the clothes on my back.”

CJ is now seeking assistance to cover temporary housing, basic necessities, and rebuilding his life from scratch.

GoFundMe Launched To Help CJ Rebuild

To support CJ during this unimaginable time, a GoFundMe campaign, titled Support CJ: Lost Everything In Plane Crash, has been created.

The campaign has raised over $300 toward its $500 goal, with funds going toward:

Securing temporary housing

Replacing essential items, including toiletries and clothing

Helping CJ start fresh after the tragedy

“Any amount you can contribute will make a difference, and your support means the world to me during this incredibly difficult time,” CJ added.

The Other Victims

The crash killed all six people aboard the medical jet.

It injured 24 people on the ground. Four victims remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition, including Dominique Goods-Burke and 9-year-old Ramesses Dreuitt whose dad Steven has been identified as the person on the ground killed on impact.

Community And Recovery Efforts

The crash left four homes destroyed and six homes with major damage, according to city officials. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash.

CJ’s story highlights the lasting impact of the tragedy on individuals in the community. To support CJ’s recovery and help him rebuild, visit the GoFundMe page.

Exactly 343 homes were impacted by the crash, click here for our full report on the damage.

