Person Who Consumed Recalled Boar’s Head Products May Have Permanent Injuries, Lawsuit Says

Manhattan-based injury and food safety attorney John Beatty has been retained to file the suit against Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc. for a client who suffered severe health consequences due to Listeria contamination.

The person, whose precise place of residence has not been released, contracted Listeria, leading to a near-fatal case of meningitis and an almost month-long hospital stay, according to Beatty.

"The client is believed to have sustained permanent injuries because of the contamination," Beatty stated.

After an initial recall of around 200,000 pounds of deli meat due to possible Listeria contamination, the company expanded it to approximately seven million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products on Tuesday, July 30.

“Our client has endured significant suffering due to the negligence in ensuring the safety of these contaminated food products," Beatty stated. "We are committed to seeking justice and holding Boar’s Head accountable for the harm caused.

"My office is currently investigating along with the relevant Department of Health officials, and I will leave no stone unturned in exposing Boar's Head and any market found to have placed this product into the stream of commerce.”

The lawsuit aims to secure compensation for the client’s medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other related damages, Beatty said.

Boar's Head's recall includes 71 products produced between Friday, May 10, and Monday, July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The products have “sell by” dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it's the largest Listeria outbreak since one in 2011 linked to cantaloupe.

In a new update on the Boar's Head outbreak released last week, the CDC said 14 new illnesses have been reported, bringing the total amount of hospitalizations to 57 in 18 states.

Six new deaths linked to the outbreak have brought the number of fatalities to nine, from the following states: South Carolina (two) and one each in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, and New Mexico.

