The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 7 at around 3:45 a.m., when a person leaped from the bridge, according to New York State Police.

Authorities are still at the bridge, police said, adding that more information is not yet available.

The structure connects Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County to the town of Cortlandt in Westchester County.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

