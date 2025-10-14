Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Overcast 58°

SHARE

Man ID'd After Fatal Strike By New York-To-Harrisburg Amtrak Train: Officials

Authorities have identified the man who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train traveling from New York outside Harrisburg International Airport in Dauphin County, officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

An Amtrak train

An Amtrak train

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - John H. Gray
Harrisburg Amtrak station

Harrisburg Amtrak station

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Russell Williams Jr., 69, of Harrisburg, died from multiple traumatic injuries after he was hit by a train in Lower Swatara Township on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

The train, traveling from New York to Harrisburg, struck Williams around 9 a.m. as he trespassed on the tracks, Amtrak said.

None of the 35 passengers or crew members on board was injured. Passengers were transferred to another train to complete their trip.

Two Keystone Service trains — 648 and 643 — were canceled following the incident, according to Amtrak Alerts posted on X. 

Amtrak continues to work with law enforcement in the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE