Man ID'd After Fatal Strike By New York-To-Harrisburg Amtrak Train: Officials

Russell Williams Jr., 69, of Harrisburg, died from multiple traumatic injuries after he was hit by a train in Lower Swatara Township on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

The train, traveling from New York to Harrisburg, struck Williams around 9 a.m. as he trespassed on the tracks, Amtrak said.

None of the 35 passengers or crew members on board was injured. Passengers were transferred to another train to complete their trip.

Two Keystone Service trains — 648 and 643 — were canceled following the incident, according to Amtrak Alerts posted on X.

Amtrak continues to work with law enforcement in the investigation.

