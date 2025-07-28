Person Airlifted With Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Box Truck In NY

The incident occurred around 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, when firefighters and first responders were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Leonard Street in Beacon, according to the Beacon Fire Department.

Initial reports from Dutchess County 911 indicated that the pedestrian may have been trapped underneath the truck. However, responding crews arrived to find the victim in the roadway and not entrapped, but suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders quickly stabilized the patient at the scene and requested a medivac helicopter, with the landing zone set at Memorial Park.

LifeNet of New York then assumed patient care and airlifted the victim to Westchester Medical Center for advanced treatment.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and is conducting a crash reconstruction as part of the investigation.

No additional details about the victim or the circumstances of the crash were immediately released.

