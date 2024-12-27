'Perfect Son:' Family Mourns Loss Of 12-Year-Old Middletown Boy

Maddox Leon Elizalde-Fuentes, died on Thursday, Dec. 19. A cause of death was not made public.

In a GoFundMe campaign organized by Ricky Elizalde, Maddox’s uncle, the family is reaching out for support to cover hospital bills and funeral expenses.

“Maddox, as we fondly call him, was Ela and Ram’s first-born son,” Ricky wrote, referring to Maddox’s parents, Maria Eloisa Elizalde (Ela) and Marko Fuentes (Ram).

“He was a perfect son, loving and responsible brother to his younger siblings Jules, Maxius, Silas, and Lionel, Grandma and Grandpa’s favorite, kind and thoughtful nephew and cousin. Fun, full of life, bubbly kid… that is how we want to remember him.”

Maddox’s family described him as a vibrant and caring child who brought joy to everyone around him. His loss is deeply felt by his loved ones and the Middletown community.

Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 27 at the Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service Inc., in New City, NY. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Nyack. Cremation will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $19,700 as of press time. Click here to donate.

