Pepsi Launching Prebiotic Cola To Win Back Health-Conscious Soda Drinkers

The company announced the launch of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola on Monday, July 21. The low-sugar soda will have three grams of prebiotic fiber, 30 calories, and no artificial sweeteners.

Pepsi said this will be its first major innovation in the classic cola category in 20 years.

"From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer," said Ram Krishnan, the company's US CEO. "Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering. We can't wait for the world to try the taste of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola for themselves!"

The prebiotic Pepsi will be sold in 12-ounce single cans and eight-packs, coming in original and cherry vanilla flavors. The soda will be available for online purchases in the fall, with a nationwide store rollout expected in early 2026.

PepsiCo is leaning into health trends as overall demand for soda softens. The company bought the prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion in March.

The North American beverage volume for Pepsi fell 2% in the second quarter of 2025, CNBC reported. Pepsi Zero Sugar was among the few bright spots, as the company now turns to fiber and function as a strategy to win back health-conscious shoppers.

The move also aims to directly compete with Olipop and its main rival, Coca-Cola, which launched its own prebiotic soda called Simply Pop earlier in 2025.

