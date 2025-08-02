Paula Deen’s Flagship Restaurant ‘The Lady & Sons’ Closes After 36 Years

Former Food Network superstar Paula Deen announced that she will be closing one of the restaurants that brought her to fame down South.

The 78-year-old chef announced that The Lady & Sons in Savannah — which she has run for decades with her two sons — will be shutting its doors for good, along with The Chicken Box, which operated serving takeout in the back of the restaurant.

Their last day of service was on Thursday, July 31.

The family took to social media to announce the closure, much to the chagrin of hungry eaters in Georgia.

"Thank you for all the great memories and for your loyalty over the past 36 years," they posted. "We have endless love and gratitude for every customer who has walked through our doors.

"We are equally grateful to our incredible staff—past and present—whose hard work, care, and hospitality made The Lady & Sons what it was."

Deen said Savannah "will always be our home, and we'll always be here to support our wonderful community."

According to reports, as of Friday afternoon, windows at the restaurant were covered in brown paper and the door had a sign up confirming the closure.

Deen came to fame after moving her family to Savannah and opening The Big Lady, which became a prolific southern hotspot that once earned USA Today's "meal of the year" award.

Despite closing the store that helped launch Deen into superstardom, she said that her other southern restaurants will remain open.

"We will now focus our attention on the four Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen locations across the country—in Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, and Branson," she confirmed. "We’re excited to continue visiting these restaurants regularly, starting with Branson on (Thursday, Aug. 8).

