Past President Of New City Fire Company Dies: 'Will Be Remembered'

The Rockland community is mourning the loss of Michael Flannery, a dedicated life member and past president of the New City Fire Engine Co. No. 1, who died on Monday, Feb. 3 at the age of 85.

 Photo Credit: New City Fire Engine Co. No. 1
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Flannery's death was announced by his former company on Friday, Feb. 8: 

"His quiet demeanor and friendly smile, as well as his dedication to the fire company and the residents of New City, will be remembered by many," the company wrote on social media.

Flannery joined the department in October 1976 and quickly became an integral part of its operations, serving on several key committees, including Fire Prevention, Annual Dinner, and Public Relations. His dedication to the organization and the New City community earned him the role of president, a position he held from 1993 to 1994.

Flannery retired from a career in communications, having worked for major companies such as New York Telephone, Bell Atlantic, NYNEX, and Verizon. In recent years, he and his wife, Betty, relocated to Florida, where they lived until his death.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Viera, Florida. Interment will follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.

The fire company encouraged the community to keep Flannery’s wife, Betty, and their family in their thoughts during this difficult time. 

