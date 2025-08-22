Parole Board Flags Concerns, Keeps Erik Menendez Behind Bars

On Thursday, Aug. 21, the two-member panel ruled that he still has significant work ahead before being considered for release from prison.

The decision follows a May resentencing that made both Erik and his brother, Lyle, eligible for parole after serving more than 30 years for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

While the panel acknowledged Erik’s positive contributions during his incarceration, it pointed to his “lengthy record of rule violations” as a major concern.

“The ability to present one persona while being different underneath raises concerns for us,” Commissioner Robert Barton said. “While you may mature in certain aspects, you can still have blind spots in others.”

Menendez, now 54, will be eligible to reapply in three years.

Lyle Menendez’s parole hearing is set for Friday, Aug. 22.

Interest in the case has surged again since the September 2024 debut of the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The brothers, who initially deflected suspicion onto the Mafia, later confessed to the killings. Prosecutors argued the murders were motivated by greed, while the defense cited years of abuse.

The parole board’s final decision will go to California Gov. Gavin Newsom for review.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.