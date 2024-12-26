Parade Of Storms Could Usher In New Year: Timing, Long-Range Outlook

“We’re going to be tracking multiple storms that will move across the eastern part of the United States during the final days of December and early part of January,” said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok.

The timing of one of the storms could be right around of the traditional Times Square celebration in Manhattan on Tuesday, Dec. 31 into Wednesday, Jan. 1. Widespread rainfall is expected, with some areas farther north seeing a wintry mix. (See the image above.)

“There can be a storm that arrives New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day that has the potential to produce a mix of rain and snow for the Northeast, with all rain farther south,” Pastelok said. “Rain could arrive before the ball drops in Times Square, but the timing of that remains in flux and something we will continue to monitor.”

The days after Christmas will be mainly sunny and brisk on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms will be ignited by an unsettled weather pattern that will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday, Dec. 28. Some parts of the Northeast could see freezing rain or snow during that time.

Temperatures will moderate during the day on Saturday, and on Sunday, Dec. 29, much of the region will see the mercury climb into the 50s, as a new round of rain is likely.

Rainfall will continue into midday on Monday, Dec. 30.

Ahead of the arrival of the New Year’s Eve system, it will be partly sunny and mild during the day on Tuesday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.