'Pants Down' Pervert Strikes Twice In Front Of Same Woman In NY; Police Seek More Vics

A Queens Village man accused of exposing himself twice to the same woman in a Syosset parking lot has been arrested, Nassau County police announced on Friday, July 18.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Ryan Paul Sabin, 42, was first seen with his pants down outside his vehicle on Michael Drive around 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, detectives said. The 27-year-old woman who spotted him again early the next morning immediately notified authorities.

Police launched an investigation and identified Sabin as the suspect. He was located in New Hyde Park and arrested without incident at around 3:40 a.m. on Friday.

Further investigation linked him to a separate public lewdness incident that occurred in Jericho on Wednesday, May 28, according to Nassau detectives.

Sabin is charged with:

  • Misdemeanor Public Lewdness (two counts).
  • Misdemeanor Stalking in the 4th Degree.

His preliminary arraignment was held Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Anyone who believes they may also be a victim is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

