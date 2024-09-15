Package Possibly Stolen From This Hudson Valley Neighborhood, Police Warn

The incident reportedly happened in the Putnam County hamlet of Mahopac, where a package was believed to have been taken from the neighborhood surrounding South Lake Boulevard and Clark Place, the Carmel Police Department said on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The theft was reported in a social media post that the department is now investigating, police added.

Those in the area are advised to watch out for any suspicious activity, which can be reported to police by calling 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

