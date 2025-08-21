PA Man Travels 1K+ Miles To Stalk 14-Year-Old Influencer, Confronts Dad At Florida Home (Video)

Jarred Easter, 29, was arrested by members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section on Sunday, Aug. 18, after investigators said he showed up at the teen’s Walton County residence.

Easter spent three months sending disturbing emails, nude photos, and obsessive messages to the child’s account connected to her social media profile, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the communications were entirely one-sided, focused on images the teenager had posted online.

Authorities allege Easter tracked the victim’s whereabouts through her digital footprint before traveling to Florida, where he approached her father in the driveway and asked to speak with the teen. After demanding Easter leave, the father called deputies.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit obtained a warrant and later located Easter at a Crestview hotel. With assistance from Okaloosa deputies, he was taken into custody and extradited to Walton County on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Click the video player in the Facebook post below to watch Easter's arrest:

“This was a sick-minded individual who convinced himself he had a relationship with a child,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “We are grateful the victim wasn't harmed, and we are working tirelessly to ensure there are no other victims connected to this predator. Perverts who cross state lines to target children will find themselves in handcuffs.”

Easter was charged with sending harmful material to a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and using a computer to solicit a child. A judge ordered him to wear a GPS monitor, barred him from internet access, prohibited him from contact with minors, and set his bond at $250,000. He remains jailed.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office urged parents—especially those with children who have large online followings—to be vigilant about digital safety. Officials recommend monitoring accounts, limiting personal details shared online, using privacy settings, and reporting suspicious activity immediately.

The investigation remains ongoing.

