PA Man Extradited For NY Hotel Murder Of Florida Man: Police

Santana Sgroilin, 22, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, is accused of gunning down Jorge Vazquez, 35, of Tampa, Florida, outside the Extended Stay America hotel at 905 South Oyster Bay Road in Bethpage around 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, police said.

Vazquez was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Nassau County Police paramedics.

After nearly a month on the run, Sgroilin and Jaslynn Nevaeh Garcia, 19, of Shillington, Pennsylvania, were captured around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, in the Schuylkill County borough of Tamaqua. Their arrests came during a coordinated operation involving Nassau County Homicide Squad detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, and Tamaqua Police.

Both were initially held in Pennsylvania as fugitives from justice.

Sgroilin was extradited to Nassau County this week and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, May 16, 2025, at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead, authorities said.

Garcia was extradited and arraigned earlier on Friday, May 9, on the same charges.

Both face:

Murder Second Degree.

Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree.

Police have not released a motive and have not confirmed whether the suspects knew the victim.

The case drew widespread attention after Vazquez’s wife of 20 years, Muneca Vazzy, posted a public plea for justice on the Nassau County Police Department’s Facebook page, voicing frustration as the investigation unfolded.

“I need justice for my husband. He didn’t deserve this!” Vazzy wrote.“I don’t understand why cameras are not being pulled from the motel!”

It is unclear whether detectives obtained surveillance footage from the scene. Daily Voice has reached out to police for comment.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign launched by Vazquez’s family has raised funds to cover funeral costs and help return his remains to Tampa.

“Twenty-plus years of marriage gone in an instant,” Vazzy wrote. “This isn’t easy at all and I still can’t wrap my head around this. Anything will help. Please and thank you.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous

