Ozzy Osbourne, Controversial Heavy Metal Pioneer, Dies Weeks After Farewell Show

Osbourne died on the morning of Tuesday, July 22, according to a family statement posted on his Instagram page. The "Crazy Train" singer was 76 years old.

His family said that the rocker, nicknamed "The Prince of Darkness," passed away with them and "surrounded by love."

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read. "We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne's death comes 17 days after what was billed as his final concert. He performed solo hits and sang once again with Black Sabbath, while other bands like Metallica and Guns N' Roses were featured to pay tribute to the legendary rocker.

The farewell concert was held at Villa Park, a stadium in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

"You have no idea how I feel," Osbourne told fans at the concert on Saturday, July 5. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Born John Michael Osbourne, Ozzy was a heavy metal pioneer in the 1970s as the lead singer of Black Sabbath. Songs like "Iron Man," "War Pigs," and "Paranoid" became pivotal tracks that shaped the genre for decades.

Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 and began his solo career. On his own, Osbourne had certified hit singles like "No More Tears," "Mama, I'm Coming Home," and "Mr. Crowley."

He was inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, along with the United Kingdom's Music Hall of Fame, both for his solo work and with Black Sabbath. He won five Grammy Awards and earned many other honors, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on Birmingham's Broad Street, The Telegraph reported.

Osbourne was well-known for his outlandish concert antics and wild partying lifestyle of drug and alcohol abuse. Most infamously, he bit the head off a dead bat at a show in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1982, which later required emergency rabies shots.

His marriage to Sharon, which began after his first marriage ended in 1982, was marred by public controversies. In 1989, Osbourne nearly killed Sharon by strangulation in a drug-fueled domestic assault.

In the documentary "The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne," the rocker admitted that he felt "the calmest I had ever felt in my life" during the attack. Sharon, who also managed his career, declined to press charges after Ozzy's arrest and he spent six months in rehab.

Despite the vicious assault and Ozzy's infidelity with at least six women, Sharon remained in the marriage. Their family became reality TV stars in the 2000s on the MTV series "The Osbournes," which followed the couple and two of their children, Jack and Kelly (eldest daughter Aimee declined to participate).

While a cause of death wasn't revealed as of press time, Osbourne battled numerous health issues. He suffered several injuries in a 2003 quad-bike crash, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, and had a bout with COVID-19 in 2022.

The medical problems forced Osbourne to cancel tours and public appearances in his later years. He did perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In 2023, Osbourne released "Patient Zero," his final solo album. The release featured legendary guitarists Eric Clapton and the late Jeff Beck.

Osbourne is also survived by his two older children from his first marriage and several grandchildren.

