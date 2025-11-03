Over 100 Guns Turned In At Gun Buyback Event In Rockland County

Held on Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Leo Lydon Community Center in Suffern, the event resulted in the collection of 118 firearms, including 71 handguns, 25 rifles and shotguns, 21 assault weapons, and one non-functioning firearm, District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

The effort was a partnership between the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffern Police Department, with the goal of reducing gun violence through voluntary firearm turn-ins.

Residents participated by bringing unloaded firearms sealed in bags and placed in their vehicle trunks. Officers safely collected the weapons with no questions asked, allowing participants to remain anonymous.

“Every gun turned in is one less that can fall into the wrong hands,” Walsh said.

Chief Deirdre Smith, head of detectives for the DA’s Investigative Unit, said events like this play an important role in preventing violence before it happens.

"Events like this are a key part of our broader strategy to reduce gun violence through prevention and partnership," Smith said.

