Oura Ring Spots Cancer Before Doctors, 30-Year-Old Claims In Viral TikTok

Casey Cattie of Philadelphia had been wearing an Oura Ring — a sleep and health tracker gifted to her by a friend — when she started noticing troubling patterns: low-grade fevers, night sweats, and persistent warnings from the device that she was “showing signs of major illness," she explained to TODAY.com.

Multiple doctors found nothing wrong, she explained. But the ring kept insisting otherwise.

“I started getting fever alerts regularly,” she said in a TikTok posted on May 31. “I went to doctors, did blood work — all normal.”

Then, while traveling in Iceland this spring, Cattie suffered a medical emergency. Doctors there expressed concern — and for the first time, suspected cancer.

In April, she was officially diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Her video — now with over 1.3 million views, 126,000 likes, and thousands of comments — shows her smiling in a rose silk bandana and black lace tank top, with a visible biopsy scar near her collarbone. It’s raw, direct, and completely unsponsored.

“This is NOT an ad lol,” she wrote in the caption.

Cattie’s TikTok bio reads: “nicu rn. songs. happy hour. travels. dating. oh, and lymphoma. ♥️ 📍philly” — a reminder that she’s still living her life boldly despite the diagnosis.

The Oura Ring is marketed as a wellness tracker, not a diagnostic tool, but her story has reignited interest in wearable tech and its potential to catch health changes others might miss. She also tagged the competing Ultrahuman Ring in her post.

Cattie’s message has inspired tens of thousands, especially young women navigating vague symptoms and trying to advocate for their health.

