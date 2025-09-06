Oscar Winner Tom Hanks’ West Point Award Ceremony Abruptly Canceled By Alumni Group

The association said the institution should refocus on preparing future officers for war amid a politically charged year, according to The Washington Post.

In an email circulated Friday, Sept. 5, the West Point Association of Graduates told faculty it “will not be holding” the event and expressed regret over the decision, according to the Post report.

The move follows a series of Trump administration–related moves this year, including Trump's executive order to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War.

Hanks had been selected for the Thayer Award, West Point’s prestigious civilian honor, which recognizes an “outstanding citizen” who exemplifies the academy’s values of “Duty, Honor, Country.”

The ceremony and parade had been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25, at the academy's sprawling campus in New York's Hudson Valley. The association did not say whether Hanks will receive the honor in another format or at a later date.

One of Hollywood’s most acclaimed and bankable stars, the 69-year-old Hanks rose to fame with "Splash," "Big," and "A League Of Their Own" before winning back-to-back best-actor Oscars for "Philadelphia" (1993) and "Forrest Gump" (1994).

He also headlined "Apollo 13," "Saving Private Ryan," "Cast Away," "Captain Phillips," "Sully," and "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," and voices Sheriff Woody in Pixar’s "Toy Story" franchise.

Beyond acting, Hanks co-founded the production company Playtone and has collected multiple Emmys for limited series such as "Band of Brothers," "The Pacific," and "Masters of the Air."

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and became a citizen of Greece in 2020 in addition to his US citizenship.

Hanks has long supported Democratic candidates and causes, including public endorsements of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

West Point officials did not immediately respond to questions about potential next steps for the honor or future ceremonies, according to The Washington Post story.

