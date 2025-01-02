Orange County Man Stabbed Multiple Times, Suspect Nabbed: Police

New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri said the incident occurred at the Old Forge Hill Apartments around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, face, and hands. The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was treated at the scene by New Windsor EMS and transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for further care.

Shortly after the attack, police located a suspect matching the description provided by the victim.

Valeri said Khiyan Bascus, age 22, of New Windsor, was taken into custody. Authorities also recovered the weapons allegedly used in the attack.

Bascus has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being held pending arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment in Goshen.

The New Windsor Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Cornwall Police Department, and the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department K-9 Unit.

The investigation is ongoing.

