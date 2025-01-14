Speeding Driver, 21, Killed In Fiery I-84 Crash, Police Say

Melvin Moultrie was speeding in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when his vehicle veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, Trooper Jennifer Alvarez said.

Firefighters from the Maybrook Fire Department and Mechanicstown Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. Emergency crews extricated Moultrie from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York State Police continue to investigate the crash.

