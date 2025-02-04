One Mystery Remains: 67 Recovered From Potomac River Plane Crash, Final Victim Unidentified

Among those lost were rising young ice skaters, nationally recognized coaches, and a group of Maryland hunters—each leaving behind shattered families and communities.

But as of Tuesday night, Feb. 4, authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the final victim.

“This effort was made possible through the tireless work” of DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department, the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Coast Guard, and the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, officials said. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continues its work to ensure the dignified identification of remains and support the families through this process."

Even with the identification process nearly complete, recovery crews remain at the scene, shifting their focus to clearing the remaining wreckage from the river.

Large-scale salvage operations will continue through Tuesday night, with environmental and tidal conditions dictating the pace of further action.

Meanwhile, the Potomac River north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge remains closed to all watercraft until further notice as recovery teams work to clear debris.

The remains of the victims are scheduled to be unloaded on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Photos of the ongoing recovery efforts near Reagan National Airport can be found here. A centralized hub for GoFundMe campaigns set up on behalf of the victims' families can be found here.

