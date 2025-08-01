One Killed, Another Injured In Small Plane Crash Onto NY Road: Police

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. near Maplewood Park, north of State Route 104, according to Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello.

The plane came to rest on Bridge View Drive in Rochester’s Maplewood neighborhood, and no vehicles were involved, Bello said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

“It’s kind of outside our wheelhouse,” Bello said. “I’ve been here 18 years and we don’t deal with this very often in the city, but that’s why we have these agencies who can come in and take over the investigation.”

Fire crews stabilized the aircraft and confirmed a fuel leak, prompting a response from the hazmat team, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into what caused the crash. The area where the two men were flying remains under review, police said.

Bridge View Drive remains closed to traffic as the investigation and cleanup continue. Police have not provided a timetable for reopening the area.

This is one of two fatal small plane crashes in New York on Friday, Aug. 1. Click here to read about the one in Steuben County.

