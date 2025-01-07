One Dead, Another Injured In Violent Altercation At Hudson Valley Auto Parts Store

The incident occurred on Monday, Jan. 6, at the AutoZone store at 536 Broadway in Newburgh.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for the city of Newburgh Police, officers responding to a call for a stabbing discovered two men injured at the store. One man had sustained stab wounds, while the other was shot at least once.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid to both individuals. The man with stab wounds was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital and is being treated for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The man with the gunshot wound was also transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Neppl said.d

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals involved.

The City of Newburgh Detective Division, in collaboration with investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

