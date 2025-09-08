Officer Stabbed While Breaking Up Fight In NY: 2 Arrested, Police Say

The incident happened Monday, Sept. 1, just after 8 p.m. near Broadway and Clark Street in Newburgh, according to City of Newburgh Chief of Staff Mike Neppl.

Neppl said a City of Newburgh Police officer saw two men fighting and stepped in to separate them. After breaking them up, he saw one of the men holding a pocket knife.

The officer was able to safely deescalate the situation and placed both men under arrest. During the incident, he sustained a small puncture wound to his right bicep. He was treated for the minor injury at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, according to Neppl.

The men were identified as Newburgh residents John Morris, 60, and Antoine Polk, 55. Morris was charged with disorderly conduct, while Polk was charged with second-degree assault, menacing a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of a weapon.

