Off-Duty Nypd Officer Killed In Fiery Hudson Valley Crash: State Police

The 45-year-old New Windsor, NY man was heading north in a 2019 Subaru when he left the roadway and struck a tree in the median, just north of Exit 19 in Highlands around 6 a.m., New York State Police said in a news release.

The driver was taken to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, where he ultimately was pronounced dead.

According to the New York Daily News, the driver has been identified as 17-year veteran NYPD Detective Charles Cato, 45.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the State Police at Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference case number NY2400969180.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.