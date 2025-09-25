Ocean State Job Lot Closing New City Store, Company Says: Here's When

Ocean State Job Lot announced it will close its store at 182 North Main St. in New City after business hours on Friday, Oct. 31.

The company said the decision was made because the lease is expiring.

In a statement to Daily Voice on Thursday, Sept. 25, the retailer thanked local shoppers:

"We want to thank the New City community for their support and encourage customers to continue to enjoy our deep discounts and quality customer service at our Nanuet store located less than five miles away at 122 NY-59.”

