Obama Accuses Trump Of Threatening Free Speech After 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Pulled

Obama accused President Donald Trump of pressuring media companies to silence voices he doesn’t like. The accusation comes one day after ABC took its late-night comedy show off the air indefinitely due to Kimmel's comments in the aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sept. 18, Obama called the Trump administration's actions hypocritical.

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like," he posted.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump applauded ABC's move while on a state visit in the United Kingdom.

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump posted. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that's possible."

Trump was interviewed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2007, according to The Wrap. He returned to Kimmel's program in a May 2016 episode that superstar singer and planned music guest The Weeknd boycotted over Trump's views, Vanity Fair reported.

Kimmel, 57, was sidelined after criticizing conservatives who rushed to portray Kirk's suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, as left-wing.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during his Monday, Sept. 15, monologue.

Kimmel also joked about Trump quickly moving on from Kirk's death by boasting to reporters about building a new White House ballroom. The comedian said Trump was grieving about Kirk like "how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr claimed that Kimmel was misleading by tying Robinson to the MAGA movement.

"It was appearing to directly mislead the American public about a significant fact that probably one of the most significant political events we've had in a long time, for the most significant political assassination we've seen in a long time," Carr told CNBC.

Kimmel was suspended amid pressure from Nexstar Media Group. The company is seeking FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger to acquire TEGNA, which would give Nexstar control of about 260 local TV channels nationwide.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was pulled weeks after CBS canceled "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The cancellation was widely seen as a politically motivated move by Paramount to earn FCC approval of its merger with Skydance.

Obama accused corporations of appeasing Trump during his second term.

"This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it," Obama said.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also urged NBC to cancel the shows for its two late-night hosts: Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

"That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC," Trump wrote. "Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

ABC's move received widespread criticism from Democratic politicians, unions representing TV show employees, and comedians. Republican politicians and right-wing media figures largely supported pulling Kimmel's show.

"Celebrity Family Feud" reruns will take Kimmel's timeslot until his show's future is determined, Variety reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.