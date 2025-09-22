Nysp Trooper Accused Of Drunken Driving After Wrong-Way Crash In NY, Cops Say

A New York State Police trooper was arrested after a series of off-duty crashes in Westchester County, authorities said.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept., 21 just before 5 p.m. in Cortlandt, when troopers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash near Roa Hook Road and Route 9, New York State Police announced on Monday, Sept. 22.

According to investigators, a 2021 Toyota SUV hit another car stopped at a red light and left the scene. Witnesses told police the SUV continued south in the wrong lane on Route 9, striking additional vehicles before stopping at a home in Ossining, authorities said.

Troopers identified the driver as Trooper Jennifer Alvarez.

Police said she showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.

Alvarez was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to State Police Cortlandt for processing. She was issued a ticket to appear in Cortlandt Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., and released to a third party.

No injuries were reported in the crashes. State Police said an internal investigation is underway and “appropriate administrative action” will be taken "in accordance with Department policy."

Editor's Note: This article mistakenly identified Jennifer Alvarez as a New York State Police public information officer and has been updated for accuracy. A different trooper named Jennifer Alvarez was involved in the crash.

