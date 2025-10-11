NY's Favorite Fall Food Revealed In New Survey: See Which One

A Mission for Michael released its list of each state's favorite fall food for 2025. The mental health organization asked 3,014 self-described food lovers which autumn dish they would most like to enjoy with their family.

The list includes popular dishes like chili in Texas, pumpkin pie in Illinois, and caramel apples in Michigan.

"Food traditions are powerful because they connect us to both place and people," said Anand Mehta, a therapist with A Mission for Michael. "When families share these fall favorites, they're not just enjoying a meal – they're creating moments of comfort and belonging that support mental health in a very real way."

New York chose apple cider doughnuts, which were also ranked No. 4 nationwide. The sweet, fried staple at orchards and pumpkin patches is made with spiced apple cider and dusted in cinnamon sugar.

Connecticut's favorite was clam chowder, a hearty dish made to enjoy with crisp fall air along the shoreline. The popular soup has several regional variations, including New England's creamy style, Rhode Island's clear broth, and Manhattan's tomato-based chowder.

Maryland also supported a seafood soup, but one with crab instead of clams. Crab soup is a Chesapeake Bay tradition, made with a rich tomato base and lump crab meat.

The favorite in Massachusetts was cranberry sauce, a traditional part of Thanksgiving dinner. The side dish has strong ties to the Bay State's history as one of the nation's top cranberry producers.

New Jersey chose pork roll, although many in North Jersey call it "Taylor ham." Despite the divisive name debate, the savory, salty meat is often served on breakfast sandwiches and enjoyed throughout the Garden State.

Pennsylvania went with shoofly pie, a molasses-based dessert with Amish roots. The treat's crumbly topping and sweet filling have made it a seasonal favorite in the Keystone State.

In Virginia, the hearty Brunswick stew was the top choice. The mix of meat and vegetables is often simmered in large pots at family or community gatherings.

