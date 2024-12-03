NY's Drew Barrymore Brings 'Wicked' Star Ariana Grande To Tears With Magical Surprise

The pop icon, who’s currently dazzling moviegoers with her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in the box office smash hit “Wicked,” was brought to tears during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” set to air Thursday, Dec. 5.

“I have something that’s extremely exciting and special. It’s actually, it was owned by the Smithsonian and now it’s owned in private hands,” the 49-year-old Barrymore teased Grande.

“But for the purposes of our sit-down, they loaned it to us.”

Grande then gasped as Barrymore instructed someone off camera to bring out the surprise: the original magic wand that was held by actress Billie Burke, who played Glinda in the 1939 classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”

A clip shared by the show on Facebook shows the 31-year-old singer and actress covering her mouth and tearing up as the iconic piece of cinema history is placed in her hands.

“Are you serious right now?” Grande said before joking that she was taking the wand home. “Thank you guys, it’s been fun!”

Barrymore credited her entire staff with making the surprise possible.

“Literally, we were so excited about you coming here,” she said.

A two-part musical fantasy based off the Broadway stage musical – itself loosely based on the 1995 novel – “Wicked” tells the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Grande plays opposite Cynthia Erivo, who portrays protagonist Elphaba. The all-star cast also features Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

“Wicked” is well on its way to defying box office gravity; it made a staggering $114 million domestically during its opening weekend, the highest ever for a movie musical. It has since earned a combined $366 million worldwide.

Check out a clip of Grande’s surprise below.

