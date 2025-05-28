Nypd Officer From Rockland Dies Suddenly At 37: 'Loved Deeply, Laughed Often'

Joseph Sabino Gravino, 37, of Orangeburg, died suddenly on May 23, 2025, according to his obituary.

A 12-year veteran of the NYPD, Gravino most recently served with the Strategic Response Group, where he earned the respect of colleagues for his integrity and dedication.

In addition to his service in law enforcement, Gravino co-owned Masterpiece Renovations, a general contracting business he ran with the same pride and attention he brought to every part of his life, his obituary said.

But it was his role as a husband and father that defined him most. Gravino is survived by his wife, Katherine (Katie) Gravino, and their three young children: Anthony Joseph, 8, Juliana, 5, and Dominic, 4 months — who his obituary says were “his greatest joy and proudest legacy.”

A man of simple pleasures and big heart, Gravino cherished coaching baseball, cheering at dance recitals, and sharing his love of country music, Dallas Cowboys football, and Halloween festivities with his children.

“He loved deeply, laughed often, and had a gift for making those around him feel safe, seen, and valued,” his obituary reads.

Gravino was the beloved son of Elisa Gravino, brother to Diana Noto, and a proud godfather, uncle, and in-law to a large and close-knit extended family. His loss has been felt deeply throughout the community and among his fellow officers.

A GoFundMe fundraiser launched to support his family has already raised nearly $130,000, with friends describing him as “a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.”

The fundraiser, organized by Kristen Cardona, Denise Rouet, Shannon McManus, Diana Korabel, and Leigh Ann Porette, asks for support as the Gravino family navigates this “unimaginable time.”

Those who wish to contribute can do so by clicking here.

A visitation for Gravino will be held at St. Catharine of Alexandria Church, 523 Western Highway in Blauvelt, on Thursday, May 29, and Friday, May 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m., with burial to follow.

Click here to read Gravino's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.