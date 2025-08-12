NYC Vet Tech, 25, Killed In Puerto Rico While On Trip To See Bad Bunny, Family Says

Mares, described by his father Hector Mares as a “deeply loved son” and “pillar of strength” by his family, was in Puerto Rico this past weekend celebrating with friends when he was “tragically caught in the crossfire of a shooting” and died instantly.

The Queens man had been planning to propose to his girlfriend of six years this fall, according to the GoFundMe launched by his father.

Citing police in Puerto Rico, NBC News says Mares was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that broke out across the street from him while out with friends Sunday, Aug. 10. Reports from CBS News and the AP say that Mares died in La Perla, located near Old San Juan.

Mares' obituary on the Frederick Funeral Home website says: "Kevin had a profound love for animals and enjoyed working with them at Meadowbrook Animal Hospital. His passion for his family was evident, and he loved cooking and growing vegetables in his garden. Kevin was loved by many friends, and his presence will be deeply missed."

Now, relatives are working to bring his body home to New York for services at Frederick Funeral Home. Funds raised will cover transportation from Puerto Rico, along with funeral and memorial costs.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 12, more than $44,900 had been raised.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Hector and Sandra Mares; brother Steve Mares; grandparents Carmen Mares, Aide Jimenez, and Gonzalo Parada; girlfriend Angie Arguello; and godparent Angel Mares.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for his family and here for Kevin's full obituary.

