NY Woman Killed In Freak Accident At Theater; No Charges Expected

Kathryn “Kat” Sirico, a seasonal employee at Jacob’s Pillow, was helping a summer intern move stage platforms on a dolly across the property on Friday, Aug. 1. As they navigated a sloped area, the dolly began to roll out of control. Sirico attempted to stop it, but fell and was struck by the dolly, causing the platforms to fall on her, authorities said.

Bystanders rushed to help and tried to save her life.

The Becket Police Department arrived at approximately 12:31 p.m., followed shortly by the town’s Emergency Medical Services. State Police Crime Scene Services and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit also responded.

Despite efforts by first responders and bystanders, Sirico was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob's Pillow posted a memorial on social media Saturday, calling Sirico a beloved member of the team and an alumnus.

Kat was an alumni of the Pillow and an essential part of our team, and their spirit, generosity, and dedication touched the lives of many. We are holding their family, friends, and colleagues in our hearts as we grieve together.

She had been affiliated with the theater since 2005, according to her LinkedIn.

The theater canceled all events through Sunday.

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office confirmed that no criminal charges will be brought in the death, which has been ruled a workplace accident.

The Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office will announce the official cause of death in the coming days. Authorities said that more details, including the formal identification of the victim, will be released later.

Jacob’s Pillow, a cornerstone of dance and performing arts in the Berkshires, draws artists and visitors from around the world each summer. The accident has deeply shaken the staff and local supporters of the organization.

