NY Wildlife Rehabber Had 200+ Animals, Elderly Woman In ‘Deplorable' Hoarding Conditions: DA

Investigators with the District Attorney’s Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) executed a search warrant at a Northport home on Fort Salonga Road home on Wednesday, Oct. 1, following a complaint of possible hoarding.

Inside, authorities discovered 206 animals — including cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, ferrets, reptiles, and even wild animals such as squirrels and crows — living in overcrowded cages filled with waste, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

Food and water sources were found to be unsanitary, prosecutors said.

The residence was also allegedly infested with insects and piled high with garbage and debris, blocking sections of the home. On the second floor, a 95-year-old woman was found in unsafe living conditions surrounded by the clutter, prosecutors said.

“The level of neglect was unconscionable,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said, adding that many of the animals were in poor health and living in “deplorable” squalor.

The rescue effort was completed in a single day with the help of numerous local and regional organizations, including Humane Long Island, Sweetbriar Nature Center, Strong Island Animal Rescue, and Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons.

“Thanks to the swift action and collaboration between our office and the dedicated rescue partners, these animals are now safe and receiving the care they urgently need,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Samantha Boyd, 57, of Northport, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person. Her partner, Neal Weschler, 61, was also charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Boyd, a certified wildlife rehabilitator, has been referred to the state Department of Environmental Conservation in light of the findings, officials said.

Town of Huntington officials were notified of alleged building and fire code violations and will supervise cleanup of the property.

The rescued animals are undergoing medical evaluations and rehabilitation, officials said. Several groups involved in the operation said many of them will eventually be made available for adoption.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brooke Salvatore of the BEAST unit.

