NY Teaching Assistant Sent Naked Photos To 14-Year-Old, Police Say

Anamaria Milazzo, 22, of Elmira, was arrested Monday, June 16, a week after a school resource officer at the Greater Southern Tier BOCES received a complaint alleging she sent inappropriate material to a minor, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation found that Milazzo, who has worked as a teaching assistant since December 2024, sent nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old boy over a three-month period, deputies said.

Milazzo was charged with disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Wellsburg Village Court at a later date.

It was not immediately clear whether Milazzo was still employed by Greater Southern Tier BOCES. Daily Voice has reached out to the school for comment.

