NY Teacher, School Custodian Among 3 Caught With Child Sexual Abuse Material: DA

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests on Friday, Oct. 10, saying that each of the three men, all Village of Mamaroneck residents, was charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

The DA's Office said Brent Mickol, 39, a social studies teacher at the Collegiate Institute for Math & Science in the Bronx, was arraigned Tuesday in Mamaroneck Village Court. His bail was set at $5,000 cash, and he has been administratively reassigned by his employer pending further investigation, prosecutors added.

William Persampieri, 32, a custodian for Rye Neck Middle and High Schools, was arraigned Thursday in the same court. His bail was set at $1,500 cash, over the District Attorney’s objection. He has been placed on administrative leave by the Rye Neck School District pending investigation.

The third defendant, Francisco Hernandez, 41, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 3, with bail set at $50,000 cash, against the DA’s request for remand, the release said.

The investigation was conducted by investigators from the Westchester County DA’s Office and detectives from the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department. The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Delohery.

"Rarely are crimes as heinous as those involving the abuse and exploitation of children," said DA Susan Cacace, who continued, "Possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material compounds the harms of the initial abuse and retraumatizes victims."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.