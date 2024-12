Beda Koorey, a 76-year-old resident of Huntington and a devoted "Star Trek" fan, believes her license plates were cloned, resulting in tickets for violations in locations she never visited, according to CBS News.

She says she's even being billed for E-ZPass tolls.

The plates bore the same number as the Starship Enterprise: NCC-1701.

