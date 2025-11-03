Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
A Few Clouds 50°

SHARE

NY Shopper Snags $3M Scratch-Off Jackpot At King Kullen

A quick grocery run turned into a life-changing payday for one Long Island man.

Kurt Kelleher.

Kurt Kelleher.

 Photo Credit: New York Lottery
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Kurt Kelleher, of Shirley, became an instant millionaire after claiming the $3 million top prize on the “Bonus Bucks” scratch-off game, the New York Lottery announced.

The winning ticket came from King Kullen, located at 405 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley — proof that sometimes your weekly supermarket stop can do more than fill your fridge.

Instead of taking a lump sum, Kelleher chose to receive his winnings in 20 annual payments of $97,653 after required withholdings — not a bad way to pad the grocery budget.

Two $3 million top prizes remain on the “Bonus Bucks” game, lottery officials said. Players can check the status of any scratch-off ticket on the Lottery’s website.

In fiscal year 2024–2025, New York Lottery scratch-off sales totaled more than $4.3 billion, with Suffolk County schools receiving over $314 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE