NY School District's Transgender Athlete Policy Sparks Federal Investigation

Rep. Elise Stefanik confirmed that the US Department of Education is investigating the Saratoga Springs City School District for alleged Title IX violations “after my strong public advocacy," in a post on X Tuesday, May 6.

Stefanik linked to a New York Post article in which Education Secretary Linda McMahon confirmed that the administration was looking into whether the district discriminated against girls by allowing biological boys to play girls sports and use girls’ locker rooms.

McMahon claimed the district was violating Title IX of the federal civil rights law, which protects against sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding.

Stefanik praised President Donald Trump “for taking swift action” in her post on X.

“We must uphold Title IX protections for women and girls in sports,” she said. “Our daughters deserve fairness and safety. And most importantly, thank you to the local parents who brought this to my attention.”

In a statement to Daily Voice, the Saratoga Springs City School District confirmed that it had received a letter from the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) alleging discrimination against female student athletes, and that it was cooperating with the investigation.

"The Saratoga Springs City School District adheres to all applicable laws and regulations, including New York State Education Law, the Dignity for All Students Act (DASA), the New York State Human Rights Law, and the guidelines of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA)," Maura Manny, the district's communications director, told Daily Voice.

"Additionally, the district’s practices align with joint guidance issued in February 2025 by the New York State Education Department and the New York State Office of the Attorney General," she continued.

"The Saratoga Springs City School District remains committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment for every student. We are confident that our district’s policies are fully in compliance with New York State law."

The investigation comes amid a wave of similar federal probes across the country as the Trump administration intensifies enforcement of its executive order restricting transgender participation in girls’ sports.

School districts and education agencies in states like Washington, Maine, and California have also come under scrutiny, setting the stage for legal showdowns over how Title IX is applied in schools.

The outcomes of these investigations could reshape national policy on transgender athletes in public education, as state laws and federal directives increasingly collide over the definition of fairness, safety, and inclusion in school sports.

