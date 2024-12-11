NY Real Estate Bros Drugged, Raped Numerous Women Dating Back Decade, Feds Say

Brothers Oren and Tal Alexander, founders of the real estate firm Official, and their brother Alon are charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking, according to a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Federal prosecutors said the brothers used their wealth and status as high-end real estate agents to orchestrate a long-running scheme of targeting dozens of women, luring them with promises of luxury travel and exclusive experiences.

The Alexanders allegedly found their victims through social media, dating apps, and party promoters, promising to pay for their flights, hotels, and give them access to high-end events.

They then drugged, sexually assaulted, and raped women on multiple occasions, according to prosecutors.

The indictment describes how the brothers would sometimes arrange sexual assaults in advance, working together or with other men, and at other times would target women they encountered by chance. Victims were allegedly drugged with substances including cocaine, mushrooms, and GHB, impairing their ability to resist or recall the attacks.

In some cases, the women were physically restrained or ignored when they screamed or asked the attackers to stop, prosecutors said.

Following the assaults, the brothers sometimes offered material items such as concert tickets, travel, or other luxury experiences in an apparent effort to pacify their victims, according to investigators.

The indictment further alleges that the brothers shared photos of women to select those they found attractive and coordinated events and trips designed to lure victims.

Over the years, several women have filed civil lawsuits against the brothers, accusing them of sexual assault. Among them is Kate Whiteman, a former marketing executive who claimed Oren and Alon assaulted her at Sir Ivan's Castle in the Hamptons in 2012, The New York Times reports.

Oren, 37, Tal, 38, and Alon are all charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

