NY Ranked Safest State For Teen Drivers, New Study Finds: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The personal finance website compared all 50 states across 23 measures of safety, cost, and driving laws.

Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens ages 16 to 19, with WalletHub finding that those wrecks cost more than $40 billion each year in medical expenses and lost productivity.

"Learning to drive is an exciting experience for teens, but the process is equally nerve-wracking for their parents, who know the risks of driving from experience," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best states for teen drivers promote safety through easy access to driving classes, strict laws for bad behavior on the road, and well-maintained roads. They also have residents who drive safely and obey the laws. In addition, some states minimize the costs for insurance and gas, which is a big plus when prices are inflated."

New York ranked No. 1 nationwide, despite heavy traffic congestion in the greater New York City area. The Empire State was credited with the second-fewest teen driver deaths per capita, the most driving schools per capita, and one of the lowest rates of teen DUIs.

The state also has the seventh-lowest share of teens who text while driving.

"New York has nearly all of the optimal driving laws recommended by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, and it has the seventh-highest auto insurance premium increases in the nation for high-risk drivers," WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann wrote.

Following close behind in third place was New Jersey, earning top scores for its distracted-driving and impaired-driving laws, as well as its No. 1 graduated driver licensing program.

"New Jersey has the third-lowest percentage of teen drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol, and the 11th-lowest percentage who text while driving," McCann wrote. "Around 93% of teens always wear a seat belt, too."

Massachusetts also cracked the top 10 at eighth overall. The Bay State was boosted by strong road quality and low rates of deadly crashes.

Maryland (11th) and Connecticut (12th) also scored well, though Connecticut landed last in the nation for average car repair costs. Pennsylvania ranked in the middle at 25th, while Virginia trailed further behind at 32nd, due in part to its second-highest premium increase after adding a teen to an insurance policy.

Experts warn that the dangers remain significant for young drivers in every state.

"The crash risk of teenagers is directly related to their inattention, distraction, and overconfidence, combined with an undeveloped frontal cortex, which is responsible for more reliable assessment of risk, particularly for males younger than about 25 years of age," said Panos Prevedouros, professor emeritus of civil engineering at the University of Hawaii. "All four are hard to control. Safety schools help drive the point across."

Angela Neal-Barnett, a psychology professor at Kent State University, advised parents to exceed state driving-hour requirements.

"Yes, it means your teen will not get their license at the same time as their friends, but they will have more practice in various driving scenarios," Neal-Barnett said. "If you live in a state with four seasons, enroll your teen in a winter driving course. There's a real art to driving in the snow."

You can click here to see WalletHub's full study of Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.