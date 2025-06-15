NY Ranked In Top 15 Nationally For Working Dads, New Study Says: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of Best & Worst States for Working Dads on Tuesday, June 10. The study compared all 50 states and Washington, DC, across 22 metrics tied to economic stability, child care quality, parental leave policies, health care, and overall work-life balance.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 94.3% of married fathers are employed.

"Working dads have to worry about much more than just how much income they're bringing home to support their kids," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "They also have to make sure that their children's childcare and education are adequate, their health is properly looked after, and they get enough quality time with their father. The best states for working dads provide the conditions for all these needs to be met, while also helping dads maintain their own physical and mental health."

Massachusetts once again claimed the top spot, thanks to its high scores in work-life balance, child care, and health. The state has the lowest uninsured rate for men, excellent parental leave policies, and one of the shortest average workdays.

The Bay State also boasts top-ranked schools and child care systems, making it easier for fathers to juggle work and parenting without sacrificing quality.

"Getting their children a solid education and good child care is naturally a big concern for working dads," WalletHub said. "Massachusetts has the best school systems in the country, along with a high number of child care workers per capita."

Connecticut came in third nationally, driven by the second-best school system and the highest share of nationally accredited child care centers. It also ranks high for men's physical and mental health, with one of the lowest suicide rates for men.

Financial stability is also relatively strong in the Constitution State. More than three-quarters (76%) of working men are considered economically secure, meaning they can cover their expenses and still save for the future.

New Jersey rounds out the top five with standout rankings in health, affordability, and child care access. It has the third-highest male life expectancy in the nation, along with the 10th most affordable child care system.

The Garden State ranks 14th for day-care quality, 18th for child poverty, and 27th for male uninsured rate. Although New Jersey dads put in longer hours with the 11th longest average workday, they benefit from strong services and family support.

Maryland ranked No. 10 with solid scores in health and child care. It came in 13th for both categories and offers relatively high median family income, helping working dads better afford essentials. Access to child care workers and quality education added to Maryland's strengths, even if commute times and workday length were slightly above average.

New York landed just outside the top 10 in 13th place, with strengths in men's health and work-life balance. It tied for the fifth-shortest workday and ranked fifth for male life expectancy.

The state also offers strong school systems and a high concentration of pediatricians. However, high child care costs and a higher rate of kids in poverty compared to its neighbors lowered its overall score.

In 17th place, Virginia's greatest strength is its economy, ranking second in median family income when adjusted for cost of living. Health and child care scores were middling, and the state lagged in work-life balance measures like commute times and time spent with kids.

Pennsylvania ranked 18th with a fairly balanced profile, performing well in health and economic stability, but lagging with average scores in work-life balance. While the Keystone State doesn't lead in any single category, its consistency across the board makes it a solid state for working fathers.

