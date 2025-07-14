NY Police Sergeant Used Excessive Force On Handcuffed Man In Crisis: Here's His Fate

Mario Stewart, 46, of Brooklyn, was sentenced by US District Judge Kenneth M. Karas to six months in prison for tasing the restrained victim seven times in 2019, violating the man’s constitutional rights, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Thursday, July 10.

According to prosecutors, Stewart was working with the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit on March 26, 2019, when he and six other officers responded to assist a man in crisis.

The victim was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and his legs secured in a restraint bag. While the officers attempted to secure the restraint bag across the victim’s chest, Stewart ordered the man to release a strap he was holding. When he didn’t comply, Stewart deployed his taser seven times, despite the man being fully restrained on the ground, prosecutors said.

The tasing caused the victim extreme pain and bodily injury.

In sentencing Stewart, Judge Karas said the punishment was necessary “to send a clear message” to law enforcement that "even though your job is really hard, and even though you protect us every day and you have to make really tough decisions, there are still times where you have to yield to authority, and where the line is clear, you cannot cross it."

"The people of Mount Vernon have to know that they will not be themselves victims of their law enforcement officers," Karas continued.

Stewart was also sentenced to six months of home confinement following his prison term.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.