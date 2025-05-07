NY Police Job Post Sparks Salary Backlash: 'Does It Come With A Free Cell?'

Poll Do you think the salary for this role fairly reflects the job responsibilities? Yes — the pay and benefits are reasonable No — the duties require higher compensation It depends — I’d need more details Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think the salary for this role fairly reflects the job responsibilities? Yes — the pay and benefits are reasonable 8%

No — the duties require higher compensation 81%

It depends — I’d need more details 11% Back to Vote

On Long Island, the Suffolk County Police Department announced Tuesday, May 6, that it’s hiring for several detention attendant positions. The openings are for precincts in Bay Shore, Smithtown, and Selden.

Responsibilities include guarding and caring for individuals held in custody, escorting criminal defendants to court, and conducting searches for weapons and contraband. The shifts run evenings and overnights, and applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

But it’s the salary that has people talking: $38,498 per year–or $18.51 an hour.

The backlash online was swift, with many commenters on the agency's Facebook page pointing out the stark contrast between the job duties and the pay. One commenter summed it up bluntly: “You are responsible for [the detainee’s] LIFE while incarcerated. The possibility of being assaulted with urine, feces, hands, feet — all while showing restraint because you are on camera.”

The phrase “not a livable wage” appeared multiple times throughout the thread. One commenter wrote, “This is not a livable wage for anyone on Long Island. You cannot even pay rent and live on your own with this type of wage.”

Several users compared the job unfavorably to retail or warehouse work. “Doesn’t Costco pay more watching customers?” one wrote, while another quipped, “If you’re willing to do this, please apply for a real correction officer position and earn a decent salary.”

Sarcasm also made its way into the thread, with one person asking, “Does it come with a free cell to live in? Or are they supposed to live on the street or in their car?”

Many argued that the pay scale seemed outdated, with one commenter saying, “For LI, the salary should be over 70K. That’s the salary from 30 years ago.” And yet another put it bluntly: “Wages need to reflect cost of living. Otherwise, you’ll be looking for candidates for awhile.”

While the overwhelming majority of comments were negative, there were a few optimists in the crowd: “This is a great option for kids coming out of high school that do not want to attend college,” read one. “You can move up pretty quickly and you will set yourself up very nicely for retirement.”

The SCPD detention attendant position closely mirrors the responsibilities of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Detention Officer—yet the pay difference is substantial. Both roles are civilian positions based in police precincts, not correctional facilities, and involve monitoring detainees, conducting searches for contraband, escorting individuals to court, and ensuring overall safety within holding areas.

But While Suffolk County offers a starting salary of $38,498, LAPD detention officers begin at $64,038 a gap of more than $25,000 annually for comparable duties, according to city data. The Suffolk job also pays well below the median individual income in Suffolk County of $54,660, according to the US Census Bureau.

Still, the department highlights several benefits like vacation, personal, and sick days; health insurance for $1,500 per year (individual or family); dental and optical insurance; and enrollment in the NYS Retirement System and Deferred Compensation plan.

Those interested in applying should send their resumes to: Suffolk County Police Department Attn: Personnel Division, 30 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank, NY 11980. Or Email: SCPD.Personnel@suffolkcountyny.gov. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 30.

What Do You Think? Do you think the salary for this role fairly reflects the job responsibilities? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.