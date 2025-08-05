NY Parents Charged After 9-Year-Old Girl Dies From Chronic Constipation

Jennifer Singleton, 37, and Harold Warner, 33, were arrested Tuesday, Aug. 5, days after emergency crews found the child unresponsive inside their Watervliet home, New York State Police said.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 2, as Daily Voice reported.

A preliminary autopsy conducted Monday, Aug. 4, found that the child died due to chronic constipation, according to police. The manner of death was listed as natural causes. Final results are pending further lab testing.

As part of the investigation, both Singleton and Warner were charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. They were processed at State Police Latham and released with appearance tickets. They are due in Watervliet City Court on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The Albany County Office of Children and Family Services was notified and responded to the home.The investigation is ongoing.

