NY Native Tries To Dethrone 7-Day Jeopardy! Champ Friday Night

Hebah Uddin, who grew up on Long Island and now lives in Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant on Jeopardy! Friday, Sept. 19.

Uddin, a PhD candidate in children’s and adolescent literature at the University of Pittsburgh, is also a published author.

In 2017, she released her debut novel, The Gauntlet, under the pen name Karuna Riazi through Simon & Schuster’s Salam Reads imprint. The book drew national praise for its groundbreaking representation of a young Muslim heroine in middle-grade fiction.

Her résumé is as wide-ranging as a Jeopardy! board. She’s taught English to middle and high school students, mentored young writers, worked in customer experience leadership roles, and currently moderates online communities for Hims & Hers.

Along the way, she’s been featured in outlets including Teen Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, and MTV News.

On Friday’s episode, Uddin will face off against Steven Olsen, a band director from Princeton, Illinois, and Paolo Pacso, a San Diego puzzle writer riding an impressive seven-game winning streak with $195,000 in winnings so far.

