NY Medical College Workers To Strike Day Before Graduation, Demand 'Livable Wages'

On Tuesday, May 27, nearly 100 workers represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will strike outside the Valhalla campus, calling for what they describe as "livable wages" and fair contract terms. The workers include lab techs, maintenance crews, accounting, and A/V staff—employees who help keep the medical school operational and research labs functional, union representatives said.

The strike comes as students prepare for commencement, with the college charging more than $250,000 for a full medical education. Meanwhile, union members say their wages have remained stagnant and that they’ve been without a contract since September 2023.

Striking workers say they haven’t received a cost-of-living adjustment since October 2023. Union leaders report the college’s most recent wage proposal amounts to just over a 1 percent increase per year — far below the nearly 5 percent annual rise in living costs since 2022, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The strike is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 40 Sunshine Cottage Rd. in Valhalla. Workers will be joined by allies and elected officials in support of the walkout.

Daily Voice has reached out to New York Medical College for comment on the strike.

