NY Man Wanted For Child Sex Crimes Believed To Have Fled To Saudi Arabia: FBI

The FBI New York Field Office announced that Saidul Hasan Chowdhury, 39, is wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He is charged in Queens with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and second-degree rape.

Investigators say the alleged abuse occurred in October 2008 but was not reported until 2024. Chowdhury was arrested in May 2024 and later released on bond. Soon after, officials say he fled the United States and is now believed to be in Saudi Arabia.

On March 10, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the Eastern District of New York, charging him with unlawful flight.

Chowdhury, who uses multiple aliases, is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Authorities warn he should be considered an escape risk.

Anyone with information on Chowdhury’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI New York Field Office or the nearest US embassy or consulate.

